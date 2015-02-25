Wind Powers the Eiffel Tower’s Sustainable Future

As part of an ongoing effort to modernize the Eiffel Tower, UGE International is installing wind turbines on the base of the 125-year-old architectural icon. To match the aging metal color of the tower and maximize energy production, the sustainable tech company had to design and color each of the turbines, then hoist them 400′ in the air. The results, however, are estimated to wipe out the carbon footprint of the structure’s entire first floor.

With initiatives like this in the works, perhaps Vincent Callebaut‘s vision of 2050’s Paris as a green smart city are closer to science fact than science fiction. Check out images of UGE International’s work below:

