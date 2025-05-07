Wing Ebikes’ Spring Sale: Take $300 off One Bike, $800 off Two

Never heard of Wing? It’s a New York City-based ebike manufacturer I’ve been acquainted with ever since I first rode one more than five years ago. Sleek and modern, they bear more than a passing resemblance to those ebikes built by troubled Dutch ebike maker Van Moof.

Where the Dutch bike is an expensive ride packed with all sorts of automatic gear shifting and “smart” technology, the American company’s bike comes in at a more manageable price by eschewing the exotic tech in favor of more conventional ebike mechanicals.

I’ve ridden Wings, and I’ve always dismounted as an impressed rider. They’re all lookers, too. Passers by would flash thumbs-up, and other cyclists outside of café’s would ask me questions about it as they evaluated the Wing with hungry, curious eyes.

Because winter has loosened its death grip across most of the US, after subjecting us to an unseasonably cold spring, Wing has spread a $300-off deal across its entire product range. All four ebike models are now on sale for a price on the friendlier side of $1,500.

freedom of choice

For $1,299, the Freedom X is the do-all commuter bike of choice. It has built-in headlights and taillights, fenders to protect you against nasty road spray, and ergonomic handlebars that encourage the right grip position as you ride.

There’s also the Freedom 2 for $1,099. It ditches the Freedom X’s torque sensor in favor of solely relying on a cadence sensor. That means more of a feeling, at times and especially at higher speeds when you’re in a low gear, that you’re pedaling and the pedals are just spinning as the motor provides electrical assistance.

Pedaling on the Freedom X’s torque sensor/cadence sensor combination feels more connected, as if the electrical motor is giving you a boost rather than the pedals just acting as a free-spinning on/off switch.

For those who prefer a step-through design, the Freedom ST is available for the same $1,299 price, as it the Freedom Fatty 2, a separate design that incorporates chunky tires for riding more smoothly over rough trails (and crappy roads).

If you want to go about your ride stealthily, blending into the background, these bikes won’t do the trick. People love to come up and ask questions of those who are riding them. But if you don’t mind the limelight a little, they’re a good deal on an even better deal right now.