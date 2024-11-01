These British-Made Personalized Luxury Goods Make the Perfect Gift

You’ve been there. Hell, I’ve been there, and for years my job has been to literally scour the world on a never-ending search to determine what’s worth buying and what’s overblown crap. Buying gifts for people, especially people who already own everything they want, is tough.

Nothing says sophistication like a personalized luxury gift from the land of Range Rover, John Cleese, and eating pizza with a fork and knife. Wingback offers wallets, fountain pens, hip flasks, and more—all manufactured in Great Britain and fully customizable with personal engravings.

“Everything we make is a celebration of functional design, exceptional materials and British manufacturing,” says Wingback. “Responsibly built for the long haul, Wingback products are a hallmark of quality, designed to become cherished items passed down from generation to generation.”

Wingback’s Card Holder caught my eye because I’ve been using a similar leather card sleeve instead of a bulky wallet for years and loving every moment of it. Cash and credit cards get to ride in my front pocket without the bothersome heft of a bifold or trifold.

Of course, there are more traditional wallets available from Wingback, as well, if you (or a gift recipient) are more traditionalist and like the carrying capacity of a wallet.

“Our wallets are hand-stitched in London and made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather from Tuscany,” Wingback says. “Every Wingback wallet can be personalised with custom inscriptions and made with your choice of leather, thread, and machined fastener.”

In fact, you can personalize practically everything Wingback carries. Engrave the recipient’s name or the recognition of a major event or achievement in their life, and the gift will mean even more to them.

Of course I’m gonna go for googly-eyed for the Triumph-branded flask. Motorcycling is one of my all-encompassing passions, and the British bike brand Triumph is a legend known even to non-riders. The branding is classy enough that even non-riders may dig it.

You can also get your hands on the standard 100 milliliter hip flask without the Triumph branding if it isn’t your thing. Both flasks’ 100 milliliters equals about 3.4 fluid ounces. That’s a about two standard servings of liquor, and small enough to be tucked into a jacket pocket.

“Most of our manufacturers are based in England and the U.K., limiting our carbon footprint and encouraging locally produced materials, while helping build a local economy,” says Wingback.

“That’s just part of our commitment to one percent for the planet, along with plastic-free, recyclable packaging and a carbon neutral operation.” And if you like the sound of saving 10 percent off your first order, then head over to the site and sign up for Wingback’s email newsletter.

Graduations, weddings, birthdays, promotions, holidays—all of ’em are ripe occurrences for a luxurious gift, personalized or not, plucked from Wingback’s catalog. Hell, give ’em something for Flag Day if you wish. Or give your number one fan—yourself—a gift you deserve.

Look no further for the perfect gift this holiday season. Wingback has your… Er, back.