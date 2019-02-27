Winter Endive and Citrus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 navel oranges, supremed, juices saved
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
⅓ cup|45 grams toasted and roughly chopped pecans
20 pitted castlevetrano olives, halved by hand
10 pitted medjool dates, halved
2 endive, trimmed and leaves separated
1 head butter leaf lettuce, leaves torn
1 treviso, trimmed and leaves separated
Directions
Whisk together the oil, vinegar, orange juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss the olives, dates, pecans, endive, lettuce, and orange segments in the dressing and transfer to a serving platter.
