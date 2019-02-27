Winter Endive and Citrus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 navel oranges, supremed, juices saved

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|45 grams toasted and roughly chopped pecans

20 pitted castlevetrano olives, halved by hand

10 pitted medjool dates, halved

2 endive, trimmed and leaves separated

1 head butter leaf lettuce, leaves torn

1 treviso, trimmed and leaves separated

Directions

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, orange juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss the olives, dates, pecans, endive, lettuce, and orange segments in the dressing and transfer to a serving platter.

