The Melancholy Magic of London’s Winter Wonderland

Since around this time last year, photographer Alice Zoo has been pointing her camera at stuff in fairgrounds and amusement parks for a project titled Be Happy or Leave.

Alice sent us some of the photos she’s taken at Winder Wonderland, the sprawling attraction in London’s Hyde Park where you’re just as likely to see a young family eating hot dogs on an ice rink as you are eight very drunk men quite aggressively singing along to Mariah Carey in the Bavarian beer tent.

Videos by VICE

See more from Alice at her website.