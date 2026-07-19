WipEout 2048’s PS Vita Online Campaign is Back Online

WipEout 2048 was a hit racing title when it launched back in 2012 during the PlayStation Vita era, but unfortunately full support for the game’s online campaign hasn’t been available for quite a few years. That is changing now, thanks to some dedicated fans.

AG Racing Foundation Helps Bring WipEout 2048 Servers Back Online

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Although PlayStation Vita owners who have a copy of WipEout 2048 can still boot up the game, it has been quite a while since the official servers have offered support for the Online Campaign. Luckily, a fan effort from the AG Racing Foundation and their Thallium server revival project are offering a new option to access the Online Campaign.

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The exciting news was shared in a Reddit post by ThatOneBonk who explained some of the backstory behind the new support and what it means:

“As of right now, the last WipEout game in need of a revival service has been brought back online by the AG Racing Foundation team and our Thallium server revival project. This means that you can now enjoy the Online Campaign, obtain online trophies, and earn the platinum for WipEout 2048!”

ThatOneBonk went on to explain exactly how this support differs from the existing WipEout 2048 online functionality. “WipEout 2048 players have enjoyed some online functionality through the existing WipEout HD server, which isn’t anything new. This is because the two games share their infrastructure to enable cross-play: it only took a little bit of elbow grease to get the basic WipEout 2048 features running. It meant that the game’s primary online game mode, the Online Campaign, was not playable, until now!”

For those who are unfamiliar with WipEout 2048, the game’s original key features includes:

Frenetic Wipeout Racing Action for PS Vita – The fast-paced, futuristic racing action of the Wipeout franchise comes to the PlayStation Vita handheld gaming system

Intuitive Active Racing – Antigravity racing like never before with intuitive touch interface, motion active tilt, and voice-activated controls

Multiplayer – Race against up to eight players simultaneously

Crossplay with PS3 Players – Multiplayer functionality includes races against PS3 players of Wipeout HD in PlayStation Network

Co-Op Missions – Compete with your friends in a series of challenges for the top placement of the online leaderboard

Players who own a PlayStation Vita and want to test out the new functionality don’t need to hack their Vita or do anything quite so scary. Players will need an online pass for WipEout 2048 though.

Once players are online, they may want to connect with the rest of the AGRF community to find some new friends to race with. The group gathers every Tuesday at 19:00 UTC, during their Campaign Tuesday weekly event.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more gaming revival and retro gaming news and updates.

WipEout 2048 is available on on the PlayStation Vita.