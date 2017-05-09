Meet Greece’s Most Passionate Football Fans

Originally published by VICE Sports Germany.

Last Saturday, thousands of PAOK supporters made the night to day and celebrated until dawn in front of the Greece’s White Tower; a landmark of Thessaloniki. The monument was adorned in the colors of PAOOK – black and white. Just a few hours before, PAOK beat AEK Athens 2-1 in the Greek Cup final.

After the final, the PAOK supporters went to the streets and celebrated the first title of their club for 14 years. They sang loudly, lit a lot of fireworks and had lots of fun.

Hooligans from both teams appeared before the kick-off, some of them armed with knives. A total of 15 people were injured.

Fortunately, the beautiful impressions of this fiery cup night were photographed by our Greek VICE colleagues:

