‘Wired’ Accidentally Called Trump ‘Someone with Tiny Hands’ for an Entire Article

On Wednesday morning, Wired posted one of the better corrections in the history of journalism. “Due to an oversight involving a haphazardly-installed Chrome extension during the editing process,” it read, “the name Donald Trump was erroneously replaced with the phrase ‘Someone with Tiny Hands’ when this story originally published.”

Either the article’s author, Jason Tanz, or one of his editors, inadvertently downloaded a new Google Chrome browser extension that automatically replaces every mention of Trump’s name with “Someone with Tiny Hands,” and the changes weren’t caught before the article went live.

These things happen, sure, and Wired has since issued a statement to the Verge saying that it “did not intend to go on the record stating that Trump has small hands, which we can neither confirm nor deny,” but the whole thing is undoubtably haunting the GOP frontrunner, who does not take kindly to attacks on his digits.

Although Trump claimed during last week’s GOP debate that “nobody has ever hit [his] hands before,” he’s been allegedly trying to fight against those who talk poorly of his palms since at least the late 80s. The whole saga started in 1988, when an article in Spy magazine by current Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter referred to Trump as a “short fingered vulgarian.” Carter claims Trump still sends him photos of his hands torn from magazines to prove their size.