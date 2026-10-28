Witchbrook Finally Gets a Release Date on Switch 2 After Years of Waiting

After years of anticipation, Witchbrook finally has a release date on Nintendo Switch 2. The cozy life sim from Chucklefish will let players attend magic classes, explore a seaside town, and ride broomsticks with friends. Here is when players can finally get their hands on it.

Screenshot: Chucklefish

The Witchbrook release date is Thursday, January 28, 2027. The long-awaited cozy life sim finally got a launch date during the Nintendo Indie World showcase which was livestreamed this morning on October 28.

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For those following Witchbrook, this is a big deal. The game was originally teased way back in 2016 and was previously known as Spellbound before officially being revealed by Chucklefish as Witchbrook in 2018.

Fans of cozy life sims such as Stardew Valley or Haunted Haunted Chocolatier have particularly been anticipating the magic-based title for years now. Well, we no longer have to wonder when it will come out, as Witchbrook finally has a confirmed release date on Nintendo Switch 2. The game is also coming to PS5, PC and Xbox as well.

New Witchbrook Gameplay Trailer

Screenshot: Chucklefish

On top of a release date, Chucklefish also released a new Witchbrook gameplay trailer. The video showcases many of the game’s features, including riding broomsticks around town and attending classes to learn magic.

Players will start their new life in the seaside town of Mossport, where they’ll enroll at Witchbrook College. However, there is more to do than just study. You can also make friends, find romance, and decorate your own woodland cottage between classes.

For your convenience, you can watch the full trailer below:

Play video

Does Witchbrook Have Multiplayer?

Screenshot: Chucklefish

Yes, Witchbrook supports online co-op for up to four players. That means you can explore Mossport with friends, practice your magic, and race around on broomsticks together.

If you’ve been looking for another cozy game to play with friends, this could be one to keep on your radar.

Is Witchbrook on Xbox Game Pass?

Chucklefish has confirmed that Witchbrook will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. That means players with an eligible Game Pass subscription will be able to download the cozy life sim at launch.