The Witcher 3 Remastered Gives Away Free Cosmetic Rewards at Launch

The Witcher 3 Remastered is now available worldwide on all platforms. To celebrate its launch, CD Projekt Red is giving away a free cosmetic set to players for a limited time. Here is how to get the Fire Horse Gear Set for Roach.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Gets Free Roach Gear

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Remastered update is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. To celebrate, CD Projekt Red has announced that it’s giving away a free Roach cosmetic gear set for a limited time. The promotion runs from September 29 to October 27, 2026, making it a limited-time cosmetic.

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CD Projekt Red announced the promotion in a post on X: “Over the years, Roach carried a lot of loot for Geralt. It’s about time she got some of her own.” To celebrate the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered, players can watch participating streams for at least 90 minutes to earn the Fire Horse Gear Set for Roach. Here is what the new Roach set looks like:

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

For players who care, there is also a special Twitch badge related to The Witcher 3 Remastered. While you’re there, you can subscribe to your favorite streamer playing the game to get the Wolf Medallion chat badge and wear it proudly in chat. Just like Roach with her new shiny armor!

How to Get the Fire Horse Gear Set for Roach in The Witcher 3 Remastered

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

As mentioned above, players will need to watch 90 minutes of a Twitch streamer playing The Witcher 3 Remastered to get the Fire Horse Gear Set for Roach. However, it’s a bit more complicated than that, as there are quite a few steps you’ll need to complete before you can claim the limited-time cosmetics:

Step 1: Create a Twitch account.

Create a Twitch account. Step 2: Once logged in, visit the Drops & Rewards tab under your profile.

Once logged in, visit the Drops & Rewards tab under your profile. Step 3: Click on All Campaigns and find The Witcher 3 Remastered.

Click on All Campaigns and find The Witcher 3 Remastered. Step 4: Connect your Twitch account to the CD Projekt Red account tied to your version of The Witcher 3.

Connect your Twitch account to the CD Projekt Red account tied to your version of The Witcher 3. Step 5: Once your accounts are connected, watch 90 minutes of an eligible streamer playing The Witcher 3 Remastered.

Once your accounts are connected, watch 90 minutes of an eligible streamer playing The Witcher 3 Remastered. Step 6: After 90 minutes of watch time, go to your Drops & Rewards tab and claim your Fire Horse Gear Set cosmetics.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

As you can see, there are quite a few steps to complete before you can claim the Fire Horse Gear Set for Roach. This promotion also works for The Witcher 3 players on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You just need to make sure you link the account tied to your copy of the game to Twitch.