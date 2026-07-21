CD Projekt Red Confirms New Witcher 3: Songs of the Past Footage for Gamescom

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that new The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past footage will be shown at Gamescom 2026. Here is when players can watch the upcoming preview of the new Witcher 3 expansion.

How to Watch The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past at Gamescom

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has announced that we’ll get our first look at the The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past footage on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The annual industry event is hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley.

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The Polish studio announced the news in a post on X: “Our Path to #gamescom 2026 starts with #OpeningNightLive. On August 25, catch a glimpse of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past during the show! Mark your calendars: watch ONL on August 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CEST.” Although it should be noted that CD Projekt Red didn’t technically say “footage” so it’s unclear what the “first look” entails.

Screenshot: X @thewitcher

Players will be able to watch The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past preview on the official Gamescom YouTube channel starting August 25. For your convenience, here is when you can watch the new The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past preview in every major region:

Region Date Local Time US & Canada — Pacific August 25 11:00 AM PDT US & Canada — Mountain August 25 12:00 PM MDT US & Canada — Central August 25 1:00 PM CDT US & Canada — Eastern August 25 2:00 PM EDT Mexico City August 25 12:00 PM CST Brazil August 25 3:00 PM BRT UK & Ireland August 25 7:00 PM BST Poland August 25 8:00 PM CEST Germany August 25 8:00 PM CEST France August 25 8:00 PM CEST Spain August 25 8:00 PM CEST Italy August 25 8:00 PM CEST Turkey August 25 9:00 PM TRT China August 26 2:00 AM CST Japan August 26 3:00 AM JST South Korea August 26 3:00 AM KST Australia — East Coast August 26 4:00 AM AEST New Zealand August 26 6:00 AM NZST

What Will The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past first look Include?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red, Gamescom

It’s hard to say how much actual footage will actually be shown during the The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past first look at Gamescom 2026. Interestingly, CD Projekt Red worded it as “catch a glimpse,” which is kind of vague. Following the announcement, Geoff Keighley then called it a “first look” on his X.

But this is pure speculation. Regardless, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that players will get some sort of new look at the Witcher 3 expansion on August 25. The project was originally leaked back in December 2025. However, the Polish studio officially announced Songs of the Past in May after numerous rumors about it surfaced online.

CD Projekt Red originally considered releasing The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past in 2026 but moved it to 2027 to achieve “the best possible result” for players. It will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The studio has also described the expansion as an indirect, nonliteral “prologue” to the Ciri-led The Witcher 4.