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CD Projekt Red Confirms New Witcher 3: Songs of the Past Footage for Gamescom

CD Projekt Red will reveal a new look at The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past during Gamescom 2026. Here’s when and where to watch.

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CD Projekt Red has confirmed that new The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past footage will be shown at Gamescom 2026. Here is when players can watch the upcoming preview of the new Witcher 3 expansion.

How to Watch The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past at Gamescom

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past Gamescom Artwork
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has announced that we’ll get our first look at the The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past footage on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The annual industry event is hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley.

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The Polish studio announced the news in a post on X: “Our Path to #gamescom 2026 starts with #OpeningNightLive. On August 25, catch a glimpse of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past during the show! Mark your calendars: watch ONL on August 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CEST.” Although it should be noted that CD Projekt Red didn’t technically say “footage” so it’s unclear what the “first look” entails.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past Gamescom Times
Screenshot: X @thewitcher

Players will be able to watch The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past preview on the official Gamescom YouTube channel starting August 25. For your convenience, here is when you can watch the new The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past preview in every major region:

RegionDateLocal Time
US & Canada — PacificAugust 2511:00 AM PDT
US & Canada — MountainAugust 2512:00 PM MDT
US & Canada — CentralAugust 251:00 PM CDT
US & Canada — EasternAugust 252:00 PM EDT
Mexico CityAugust 2512:00 PM CST
BrazilAugust 253:00 PM BRT
UK & IrelandAugust 257:00 PM BST
PolandAugust 258:00 PM CEST
GermanyAugust 258:00 PM CEST
FranceAugust 258:00 PM CEST
SpainAugust 258:00 PM CEST
ItalyAugust 258:00 PM CEST
TurkeyAugust 259:00 PM TRT
ChinaAugust 262:00 AM CST
JapanAugust 263:00 AM JST
South KoreaAugust 263:00 AM KST
Australia — East CoastAugust 264:00 AM AEST
New ZealandAugust 266:00 AM NZST

What Will The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past first look Include?

The Witcher 3 Expansion Gamescom
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red, Gamescom

It’s hard to say how much actual footage will actually be shown during the The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past first look at Gamescom 2026. Interestingly, CD Projekt Red worded it as “catch a glimpse,” which is kind of vague. Following the announcement, Geoff Keighley then called it a “first look” on his X.

But this is pure speculation. Regardless, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that players will get some sort of new look at the Witcher 3 expansion on August 25. The project was originally leaked back in December 2025. However, the Polish studio officially announced Songs of the Past in May after numerous rumors about it surfaced online.

CD Projekt Red originally considered releasing The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past in 2026 but moved it to 2027 to achieve “the best possible result” for players. It will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The studio has also described the expansion as an indirect, nonliteral “prologue” to the Ciri-led The Witcher 4.

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