With ‘Forza Horizon’ and ‘Gran Turismo’ in Sony’s Court, Where Does That Leave Microsoft?

You’ve likely already seen the news; one of the biggest Xbox-exclusive franchises is leaping onto PlayStation 5. With Forza Horizon 5 making its PlayStation debut, emotions across the board are mixed. I’ve seen those excited to finally get a chance to try the game. Others are gloating about Xbox losing another franchise. Xbox fans eager to help their PlayStation friends understand why this franchise is so good. But where does Microsoft land when the wheels finally hit the asphalt when this releases in Spring? Well, if December 2024 had anything to say, I think they’re still in good hands.

As Microsoft Commits To Third-Party Publishing, Everybody Wins in the Long Run

Admittedly, I’ve been an Xbox fanboy since the release of the original Xbox hardware. Seeing games like Halo and Ninja Gaiden blew my mind, and the Xbox 360 was a legendary console. Microsoft has always been a software company first, and a hardware company second. When the Xbox One was released to less-than-stellar fanfare and some questionable design choices that were quickly scrapped, it seemed like they may have been out of the race. But as we just talked about recently, they may not be winning the console war, but they’re winning the software battle.

In my eyes, games going multiplatform is a win for nearly everyone. Microsoft has a plethora of publishing power under its name. And Sony has plenty of players eager to play something new and exciting. As long as games like Forza Horizon 5 can unite player bases rather than turn them apart from one another, what’s the real problem? Microsoft can continue making consoles and software for itself and its partners. Sony gets some great new experiences that they may have never gotten to try in exchange.

While I do hope that eventually, this partnership becomes mutually more beneficial, giving players on the Xbox ecosystem access to some of the PlayStation library. Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series consoles would go incredibly hard and could be the first major stepping stone of mutual friendship. Crossplay and cross-platform already exist. Plus, it is kind of funny seeing games like Sea of Thieves dominating the sales board on a competitor’s console.