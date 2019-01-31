With ‘Glass,’ Shyamalan Waits Nearly 20 Years to Say…This?

Be Good and Rewatch It brings its three-part breakdown of M. Night Shyamalan’s Eastrail 177 trilogy— Unbreakable, Split, Glass—to a close with a conversation about the director’s latest musing on the nature of superheroes. Glass brings together the main characters of each movie, with the intention of commenting on what it would be like to live in a world where people were obsessed with superpowers. Like a lot of Shyamalan’s work, it’s a lot, but that’s why Natalie, Austin, Rob, and Patrick are here. You don’t have to go through this alone.

