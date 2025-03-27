With ‘Patapon’ and ‘Hot Shots Golf’ Coming to the Nintendo Switch, Let’s Hope More Niche PlayStation Games Do the Same

Outside of the shocking Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announcement, I think only a few other games shocked me as much as the surprise reveal of that. Patapon 1+2 Replay and a new entry in the Hot Shots Golf/Everybody’s Golf franchise. These franchises were formerly only on PlayStation hardware in the past. However, they’re niche enough that folks like me are going to be thrilled beyond words. The day we get LocoRoco on the Switch is the day I’ll be visiting the Pearly Gates.

It Seems Like Bandai Namco Now Has the Rights to ‘Patapon’ and ‘Everybody’s Golf’, and I’m Fine With That

The last time we saw a proper entry in the Hot Shots Golf/Everybody’s Golf franchise was back in 2017. Exclusively on the PlayStation 4, it tried to make golfing a more social affair with a fun little hub to explore. It felt like a quasi live-service affair, and it was interesting to see them go in that direction. But, the fact that I’ll be able to take an arcade golf game on the go again, just as I did back with my PSP, is brilliant.

Speaking of the PSP, Patapon is finally breaking out of the chains of obscurity and making the move to a new home, as well. With Bandai Namco seemingly securing the rights to both of these franchises? They’ll at least have an opportunity to shine on other hardware. It’s not a case of being the CEO from Smiling Friends here. Now that these IP have been freed, they won’t just be sat on anymore. And I genuinely hope we see more random, niche games like these two get another chance at life.

Fingers crossed at this point, we’ll see some returning guest characters from other games in Everybody’s Golf, too. There’s a very specific green gecko that seems like he’d love to hit the course once again. Seeing as we’re having a Gex revitalization in 2025, he seems like the perfect choice to come along for the ride. But even if he isn’t here, I’m thankful we’re seeing new games in these franchises, regardless.