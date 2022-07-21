With ‘The Insider’ Michael Mann Created a Different Kind of Crime Epic

When beginning Mannhunting, Rob offered a hypothesis that (barring The Keep) almost any of Mann’s films pre-Public Enemies could be credibly argued to be his Best Work. Now, one movie past the highly regarded Heat, the Mannhunters are in a position to put that theory to the test. Join as Alex Navarro, Dia Lacina, and Rob take to the airwaves with Mann’s drama about 60 Minutes, a tobacco industry whistleblower, and corporate power over news media.

