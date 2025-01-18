With the Switch 2, Nintendo Has a Chance to Bring Back One of Its Most Revolutionary Features

For decades, Nintendo has consistently prioritized innovation with its consoles. The N64’s Rumble Pak, for instance, would introduce vibration in our controls, a feature adopted by every console afterward. The Wii brought us groundbreaking motion controls and IR sensors. The Wii U… exists. But the 3DS, quite possibly the greatest handheld ever made, introduced a feature absent for so long that it’s practically criminal. With the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, now’s the perfect time to bring it back. No, this isn’t about its dual screens or 3D functionality — I’m talkin’ about StreetPass, baby.

‘StreetPass’ is the coolest feature ever, and the Nintendo Switch 2 needs it

Before Pokemon GO had us outside and touching grass, StreetPass encouraged Nintendo 3DS users to actually leave their homes and connect with other gamers. Built into every 3DS, StreetPass allows players to exchange data and Miis from games that both users own, even if the two people never actually interact with each other.

Videos by VICE

It’s a 3DS feature that’s always on, regardless of whether the handheld is in sleep mode or not. The 3DS, being incredibly portable as it is, could sit in your pocket, purse, fanny pack, whatever, and detect other 3DS owners in its vicinity. Once the two consoles sense each other, your StreetPass data is sent to theirs, and vice versa. Suddenly, you have a new virtual friend waiting to introduce themselves to you. The Nintendo Switch already has Miis; presumably, the Switch 2 will also.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Not only would the Nintendo 3DS include built-in games that use StreetPass, like Puzzle Swap and Find Mii, but tons of other 3DS games included StreetPass-exclusive features. In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, your StreetPass friends would appear in the “Model Homes” section of your town and sell you their furniture. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition had a computer-controlled battle between your figurines, awarding the winner with trophies. In The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, you could battle other players’ Shadow Links for rupees.

Are you kidding me? This is one of the dopest concepts in gaming history. Imagine if the Nintendo Switch library had these kinds of goodies built in. Finding other players’ weird creations in Tears of the Kingdom, for instance. Or racing against their best times in Mario Kart 8. The Switch 2 is practically made for this.

Shiny happy people holding handhelds

In 2023, Nintendo Life’s Zion Grassl took his 2DS everywhere he went, every single day. Through massive concerts, the biggest gaming events, and just his everyday life, Zion documented his StreetPass journey day by day, month by month. I loved my DS back in the day, but I never actually owned a 2DS or 3DS. And damn, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t envious of missing StreetPass in its prime. That little green light, indicating that you passed another 3DS owner at some point in your day, had to be exciting as hell.

Play video

Come on, if the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t the perfect opportunity to bring back StreetPass, I don’t know what is. Nintendo’s been pushing the “portability” aspect of the Switch since its initial release, with ads featuring users bringing it to rooftop parties, picnics, and a whole host of places you may or may not be caught dead in with a Switch in your hands. It’s about the connectivity, man! It’s about bridging the gaps between isolated gamers and making us feel like we’re all a part of something together. We need this, Nintendo. The Switch 2 needs this.