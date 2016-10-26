Witness D.R.A.M. and Travis Barker Save Pop-Punk by Playing “Broccoli” on ‘Conan’

Have you listened to Big Baby D.R.A.M.​ yet? You should, because, among other things, it features the greatest arena rock anthem this year: “Misunderstood” featuring Young Thug. The theatrics of D.R.A.M.’s performance style met their match last night when he showed up on Conan to perform his summer sleeper hit “Broccoli.”

Blink-182 drummer and Official Rock Dude You Grab to Drum Over Rap Songs, Travis Barker, was there to provide his own typically extra but kinda sick touches to the song, which D.R.A.M. introduced with an extended, gospel-inspired vamp. If Barker’s “Thank God for Punk Rock” shirt is any endorsement, this performance has probably given the genre of pop-punk a few more decades of life. Watch the “Broccoli” live performance here​.

