Wiz Khalifa Avoids Prison Sentence After Major Twist in International Drug Case

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has avoided his nine month prison sentence in Romania after the court decided to annul the initial sentence. In July 2024, he was investigated after smoking weed onstage in Costinești, Romania. He was found in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis and hit with a 3,600 lei fine.

However, in December 2025, the charges became serious. An appeal from DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) charged Wiz Khalifa with illegal possession of a risk drug. He was then hit with nine months in prison and an enforcement warrant.

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But as of November 3, 2026, the rapper will avoid international jail time. While the initial sentence is annulled, the case is still active. However, the ruling has essentially been stricken from the court record. A new hearing is scheduled for November 12, 2026, where judges will hear a new appeal from DIICOT.

Wiz Khalifa Avoids International Jail Time For Now, But Has Not Been Acquitted

This unexpected twist is a win for Wiz Khalifa, but he’s not out of the woods yet. Essentially, the case is back to square one, when he was hit with the initial fine and DIICOT filed its first appeal. The Bucharest Court of Appeals made arrangements with Khalifa’s lawyer to have the rapper appear at the new hearing via videoconference.

Khalifa’s legal team has been challenging the various appeals since the very beginning. When the trial court first imposed the fine, DIICOT appealed. This led to the nine-month prison sentence in December 2025. In May 2026, Wiz Khalifa was put on a wanted list in Romania, making international travel difficult, if not impossible for the rapper.

His lawyers challenged the rulings until Constanța County courts moved the trial to Bucharest in September 2026. According to reports, the court in Bucharest allowed part of the annulment challenge to move forward on October 20. As of November 3, the ruling has been fully annulled.

This is not an acquittal, however. As previously mentioned, Wiz Khalifa’s case is still active. But rehearing the appeal from DIICOT could lead to a completely different outcome than the first ruling. Whether or not the rapper receives a fine, another prison sentence, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

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