Wiz Khalifa Gets Unexpected Legal Lifeline in Fight Against Prison Sentence

Wiz Khalifa has been fighting a Romanian jail sentence after being convicted of a marijuana crime. The rapper just got an unexpected legal lifeline in the case, stemming from a possible court date miscommunication.

Two years ago, in July 2024, Wiz smoked a joint on stage during a concert in Costinesti, Romania. He was charged with a crime over the act. The rapper was found guilty of having weed for his own use and was initially slapped with a fine of 3,600 lei. This is less than $800 USD.

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However, the state pushed for jail time. In December 2025, the Constanta Court of Appeal sentenced Wiz to nine months behind bars. Wiz’s legal team tried to get the jail sentence dismissed in February 2026. They were not successful, and the top court forwarded the case to Bucharest in September 2026.

On Oct. 20, the Bucharest court allowed one part of Wiz’s appeal bid to move forward, per All Hip-Hop. Essentially, Wiz’s legal team argued that the court failed to meet its own requirements and expectations.

Wiz Khalifa is facing a nine-month prison Sentence in Romania over a marijuana conviction

The bid that cleared is regarding court date notice. The law relates to individuals not told of the court date through proper channels. Interestingly, the law also covers anyone who was told of the court date in the correct manner, but is not able to make their court date. Those individuals can invoke this so that they can explain their reasoning.

To be clear, judges have not determined which of these reasons meet the qualifications in Wiz’s case. Reportedly, the bid cleared so that the court can hear exactly why this bid was entered.

As translated from Romanian, the court’s case record states: “Pursuant to Article 431 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in conjunction with Article 426(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, [the court] admits, in principle, the annulment challenge filed by T.C.J. against criminal decision No. 1222/P of December 18, 2025, issued by the Constanta Court of Appeal in case No. 7777/118/2024.”

The order continues: “Pursuant to Article 432(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, [the court] sets a hearing for the annulment challenge on October 29, 2026, at 1 P.M., for which the defendant’s chosen lawyer shall be notified.” The court referenced Wiz’s name: T.C.J. His legal name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

Wiz’s next Romanian court date is October 29.

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