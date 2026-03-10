Wiz Khalifa Had Harsh Words for This Notable Feature in ‘Scream 7’, Calling It ‘Forced’ and ‘Corny’

There is an extremely concerted effort to assimilate AI into our everyday lives. Artists in the music industry are feverishly looking to use it in their production or create artists out of it entirely. Meanwhile, Hollywood is attempting to use it in their editing, extras, or for de-aging effects. Then, there are those who make graphics out of it, try to bypass essays, and the list goes on. So many people have come out against it as it has risen, including Wiz Khalifa. After watching Scream 7 in theaters, he found its use of AI particularly distasteful.

In a March livestream, he told his viewers to avoid watching the film like the plague. Ultimately, Wiz found the AI and deepfake use to be especially tacky, especially since the movie is trying so hard to be timely. By the end of it all, Scream 7 loses its effectiveness as a horror slasher.

“The thing that was trash about it was the use of AI and deepfake,” Wiz Khalifa argued. “You can tell some writer just was like, ‘We have to add this,’ and that s**t is so forced and f***ing corny, bro. Y’all should let people make movies about s**t that’s going to happen later. Like not try to base it so much off of right now that you just completely lose the plot. That s**t is trash because you’re trying to capitalize so much off of what’s going on right now that you’re not even really f***ing getting the point.”

Wiz Khalifa Trashes ‘Scream 7’ Using AI as a Big Part of The Plot

Khalifa is far from alone in his distaste for AI being woven into the plot of Scream 7. The Scream subreddit reacted to the news that Meta AI was partnering with the film, allowing fans to insert themselves into scenes from the movie. However, the reactions are just as thorny as you might expect. “They just cannot help themselves from ruining the movie before it even comes out,” one person wrote in the comments.

“It’s unbelievable how they keep insisting on destroying scream’s legacy. Sad times to be a Scream fan. I wish this movie didn’t exist,” another person said, mirroring Wiz Khalifa and his take.

The ratings for Scream 7 certainly don’t set the world on fire, with a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, people showed up enough to give it a hefty $64.1 million opening, an all-time best for the franchise.