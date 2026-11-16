Wiz Khalifa recently caught a break in his Romanian drug case, beating a nine-month prison sentence. Now, the rapper has offered to serve community service in the Eastern European country.

All Hip-Hop reports that the rapper appeared via video for his court hearing, where judges threw out his jail sentence. This is when he offered to do community service, noting that he has donated to anti-drug organizations in the past. To clarify, Wiz has not been officially ordered to do community service. His sentencing case is, more or less, just kind of starting over at this point.

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It all started in July 2024 when Wiz smoked a joint on stage during a concert in Costinesti, Romania. He was ultimately charged and found guilty of possessing marijuana for personal use. Initially, he was given a fine of 3,600 lei (less than $800 USD).

Wiz Khalifa offered to satisfy his marijuana charge with community service

Romanian prosecutors pushed for jail time, however, and in December 2025, the Constanta Court of Appeal sentenced Wiz to nine months in jail. The rapper’s attorneys attempted to get the charge and conviction dismissed, but they were unsuccessful.

They got a win in October 2026, though, when a Bucharest court allowed one portion of Wiz’s appeal bid to move forward. Essentially, his lawyers argued that the court failed to meet its own expectations by mishandling court date notice info. The court did not rule that this happened, necessarily, just that Wiz’s legal team could be allowed to make their argument.

As translated from Romanian, the court’s case record stated: “Pursuant to Article 431 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in conjunction with Article 426(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, [the court] admits, in principle, the annulment challenge filed by T.C.J. against criminal decision No. 1222/P of December 18, 2025, issued by the Constanta Court of Appeal in case No. 7777/118/2024.”

The order continued: “Pursuant to Article 432(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, [the court] sets a hearing for the annulment challenge on October 29, 2026, at 1 P.M., for which the defendant’s chosen lawyer shall be notified.” (The court referenced Wiz’s name: T.C.J. His legal name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz.)

Subsequently, the nine-month sentence was tossed out, making room for a new legal path. It remains unclear where things might go in this case, but a new court hearing has been set for Nov. 19 for “deliberation, pronouncement and drafting.”

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