Wiz Khalifa and Swae Lee Get Hopeless and Romantic on “Hopeless Romantic”

Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 is out July 13. We’ve already heard the slinky, Gucci Mane-featuring “Real Rich” from the record, and this morning we get another one of its major features as Wiz teams up with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for “Hopeless Romantic.” We could sit here and talk about the song—the hyper-SMOOTH melodies that Swae Lee lays over the half-paced beat, the poppy sensibility that runs through most things Sremmurd-related, the way that he promises to make the unnamed subject of the song his “numero uno.” Or we could focus on this line from Wiz himself, who makes the most of his brief verse: “I got a serious question / Do you like sex?”



Listen to “Hopeless Romantic” below.

