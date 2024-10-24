Romania Just Charged Wiz Khalifa Over a Joint He Smoked Onstage Last Summer

Back in July, Romanian authorities charged Wiz Khalifa with illegal drug possession after he lit a joint while on stage at the Beach, Please! Music fest in Costinești. Following the performance, officials arrested him and began a criminal investigation, but they let him go immediately after.

The rapper—who operates his own cannabis brand called Khalifa Kush—even posted on X about the incident, acknowledging his mistake and highlighting the authorities’ respectfulness.

Videos by VICE

“​​Last nights show was amazing,” he wrote. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

However, that criminal investigation has just been completed, and Wiz Khalifa was officially indicted on drug charges in Romania. According to a press release published by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DICOT), the star had 18.53 grams of cannabis on him.

“Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette,” DICOT stated.

Romania has some pretty strict laws against drugs, including cannabis. Marijuana is illegal there both for recreational and medical use. Needless to say, Wiz Khalifa’s possession of cannabis was a major offense in the country.

When it comes to high-risk drugs—which Romania law considers cannabis to be—individuals could potentially face up to three years in prison, according to the European Union Drugs Agency.

Despite the charges, it’s unclear whether Wiz Khalifa will actually face trial or imprisonment, given the complexities of international extradition and the nature of the offense.