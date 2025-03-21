‘Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord’ Is a Punishing, Beautiful Remake of the RPG That Started It All, and I Can’t Get Enough

It’s hard to argue that any other game franchise has done more for modern RPGs than Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord did. While prehistoric by typical standards, this changed the landscape of gaming when it was first released. And while I’m a bit late to the remake, it’s a valiant attempt at bringing one of the most punishing games I’ve ever played to the next generation. It’s a work of art.

Once I Figure Out How to Buff My Accuracy, It’s Game Over for These Mobs

I didn’t know what to expect when I first booted up Wizardry for the first time. Feeling a slight bit of hesitation and intimidation, I made my way into the tavern, eager to see if a band of brothers (and sisters, too) would be awaiting me there. With six new squadmates, eager to enter the dungeon, we did just that. And at first, we succeeded. Rather often, too. A party of Level 2 explorers felt surprisingly overpowered for the area that I was in, and I was a little bit disheartened. I had heard that Wizardry was a punishing and brutal experience, and I had yet to encounter that.

Then, I encountered Murphy’s Ghost. I was still learning the ropes of the game and what it had to offer, so I attempted to attack these ghoulish creatures. A swing and a miss, over and over, again and again. I couldn’t hit these creatures if I tried, and they slowly whittled away at my overall health. They also murdered two of my comrades, leaving me much more defenseless in the dungeon. I continued on my journey after running from Murphy’s Ghost, as I didn’t know what I could do. Then I learned, I just need to use my brain and raise my AC before fighting them again. Before I could make it back, however, the remainder of my team was wiped out.

This, while heartbreaking, is the first time I learned of the tragedy that would befall many other party members as I delved further into the Dungeon of Wizardry. Yet, while I was consistently being kicked around like a beach ball at a Phish concert, I couldn’t get enough. This was the RPG experience I’d been craving for years, and I was just getting started with it.

I’ve Only Scratched the Surface of What ‘Wizardry’ Has To Offer, and I’m Excited To Keep Exploring

Wizardry is a deliciously old-school experience. The outstanding visual presentation is only equal, however, to the downright decadent soundtrack. When Wizardry won Best Soundtrack earlier this year, I was a little confused. But then, after entering my first battle, I understood. It’s gorgeous, with sweeping orchestral music filling my ears. I was in love from the first listen.

Without sacrificing what made Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord beloved by players in 1981, this is what a revitalization should be. Enough QoL changes to make it slightly more accessible to a newer audience, while also allowing players to toggle them on and off. Displaying the original version of Wizardry in the corner was also such a delight. Mainly so I could see the excellent work Digital Eclipse did in bringing these characters to life.

Seriously, if you’re looking for something that’s going to absorb hours of your life? Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is its name. It’s wild to see how much the landscape of RPGs has changed over the past few decades, all while still somehow harkening back to the one that started it all. Pro tip, though? Make your own party and bond with them. It makes the adventure even more special.