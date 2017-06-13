Wolf Alice Evoke the Spirit of Riot Grrrl on New Track “Yuk Foo”

I love the sound of righteous anger in the morning, don’t you? Yesterday, London’s Wolf Alice released the first track from their upcoming second album Visions of a Life, coming on September 29. It’s called “Yuk Foo” (cute) and it is a big old mish mash of feelings and feminine rage – you can hear it above.

What’s especially great about the track is Ellie Rowsell’s delivery which has both bark and bite in spades. It’s pretty easy to hear the riot grrrl influence on her vocals (it feels particularly indebted to Kathleen Hanna circa Bikini Kill) – in a guitar music market saturated by male energy, it’s exciting to hear something so particularly feminine emitting even more strongly from Wolf Alice.

A noisy, writhing song, the lyrics are raging and confused in the best way (the word ‘fuck’ is used for all its meanings, which is excellent news because #punk #lives #baby), and they express the many emotions which can swirl around women’s brains and bodies in a world that expects us to act and behave in particular ways. The track is a very exciting indicator in terms of what might be coming next from Wolf Alice, because if it’s a whole album of this, we’re in for a very loud treat.

