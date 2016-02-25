Wolf + Lamb and Soul Clap’s Love for Their Crew Is as Loud as Their Music

More than any other quartet of longtime friends and collaborators, Soul Clap and Wolf + Lamb earn the designation BFFs. They’ve released on each others record labels, they throw parties together all over the world that encapsulate their all-fun-all-the-time party feelings that their relationship inspires, and they’ve even run an artist collective together, which recently became a collaborative record label, with a name that fits their long-running friendship: Crew Love. To all outside appearances like they were cut from the same piece of neon-colored cloth, but the two duos actually come their current successes from very different places: Zev Eisenberg and Gadi Mizrahi of Wolf + Lamb discovered dance while at a psy-trance rave in Jerusalem, while Soul Clap’s Eli Goldstein claims he—along with his collaborator Charlie Levine—was “born with a record in [his] mouth.”

Nevertheless, when you put the four DJs in the same space their chemistry is palpable. In our latest episode of BFFs, filmed down at the BPM Festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, the crew of best buds gleefully and goofily shoot the shit beside a pool, relating how they first caught the rave bug—spoiler: acid was involved. They also discuss their glory days at Wolf + Lamb’s now defunct studio space/venue Marcy Hotel, as well as the moments that marked when their careers really took off to the next level. The chemistry between the guys is just as loud as their music, and it’s clear that they share more than just a love for music they make and release together, but a love for each other as well. Awwww.

Videos by VICE

Watch here and be sure to check out their Crew Love Records compilation Based on True Story.