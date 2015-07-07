Wolf + Lamb Cooks Up a Saucy Guest Mix for Full Moon Festival

For the fifth year running, MATTE Projects will be presenting Full Moon festival in New York City, this year at the buzzy new Brooklyn waterfront venue, the Brooklyn Mirage. Once again, the festival promises to shine a light on a breezy blend of indie-dance and house focused sounds bringing Yelle, Tensnake, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Oliver Nelson and a couple other selectors to their main stage to fuel the party from 3PM ’till late. Additionally to all that rad stuff, THUMP faves Crew Love, Wolf + Lamb and Soul Clap’s celebration of all things sexy, will hold down the fort at their own stage. To get you all probably lubed for the ensuing musical expression, Wolf + Lamb have cooked up a guest mix, and it’s everything you would expect from the famed duo.

Along with the Soul Clap dudes, the duo will be joined by doo-wop-meets-dance outfit Pillowtalk, deep-house jazz iconoclasts No Regular Play, Slow Hands, lipstick-lover Nick Monaco, Navid Izadi, and folk-house duo Life On Planets. (We coined the term lads, so we’re going to have to stick with it).

Videos by VICE

This is going to be a hell of a party in a beautiful location, with enough diverse music to satisfy your most genre-spannig desires. Dive into Wolf + Lamb’s guestmix to hold you over until August 1 when it all goes down. See you under the moonlight.