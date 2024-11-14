The Wolf Memory Foam Plush Pillow Top Mattress Feels Like Sleeping On an Actual Pillow (And It’s 20% Off)

There’s nothing I love more than a good memory foam mattress: after spending most of my early-adult life on old, too-firm mattresses, it was a bona fide sleep renaissance when I got my first actually comfortable one. When I got the chance to test out the Wolf 14-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Plush Pillow Top Mattress, I set out to discover if the hybrid combo of pillow top and memory foam really made a difference.

Reader, trust that it did. And fortunately for you, it’s currently 20% off as we move into Black Friday season.

Videos by VICE

the Wolf q4-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Plush Pillow Top Mattress

Full disclosure: I am really good at sleeping. It doesn’t take a feat of engineering for me to have a good night’s sleep. So the real proof of the Wolf mattresses’ excellence came when my mom tested it out. Since I’m an apartment dweller who already has a bed, I did my Wolf mattress testing at my mom’s house—and then left the Wolf in her hands. After decades of poor sleep, she discovered that, yes, the mattress you sleep on does matter. For the first time in my whole existence, my mom is now getting 6+ hours of sleep.

unboxing and setting up

Natalli Amato

Like most mattresses you buy online, the Wolf comes in a hefty box. Neither my mom nor I are particularly known for our furniture-lifting strength. Us shuffling the box from the porch into the door would have probably looked funny to an outside observer. However, once we got it inside and tore the box open, we were able to easily lift the plastic-wrapped mattress together out of the box and into the bedroom.

As soon as you take the mattress out of the plastic wrap, it starts expanding (and then is much harder to move). Therefore, we didn’t do that until we’d placed it on the bedframe. From there, it was kind of like rolling out a (magic) carpet.

Wolf recommends that one “observe the exciting moment as the mattress expands to its full size.” Sounds corny, but let me tell you, we did, and we were impressed.

Another major win during the unboxing process was that this mattress didn’t smell like chemicals. While, duh, we all want to live in a world where our belongings don’t smell like toxins, that is unfortunately not the world we live in. A number of mattresses I’ve tested before were so smelly we had to air them out in the garage. Fortunately, that didn’t happen here— especially because that would have meant moving it in its full-size off of the bed.

Wolf 14-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Plush Pillow Top Mattress review

Even before sleeping on this baby, you can tell it’s going to be a dream by just touching the plush pillow-top surface. If you don’t like a soft bed, then the Wolf is 100% not for you. (In that case, you should probably check out the Plank Firm Natural Mattress that I just reviewed). But if that’s your bread and butter—this mattress could be your new best friend.

“The 14” Elite Plush Pillow Top is our softest model with a 3” plush pillow top design,” says the brand. “[It] contains 9 layers to create a soft but supportive feel.”

Everyone’s always talking about support when it comes to mattresses, and sometimes it can be hard to identify what that really means: you’re laying down on it, and it’s holding you up. Isn’t that support? No. When it comes to mattresses, support refers to how the mattress is actually supporting your body’s alignment. The brand breaks it down.

“Support refers to the ability of the mattress to maintain proper spinal alignment and support your back & body while you sleep.,” says the brand. “A mattress needs to offer a balance of both comfort & support to provide restful sleep.”

Natalli amato

I like to think that the Wolf mattress did foster proper alignment while I slept (while simultaneously feeling like a cloud): I’d driven in the car for three and a half hours earlier that day. A drive like that makes my hips, shoulders, and lower back uncomfortable, and usually the discomfort isn’t fully dissolved when I wake the next day. However, when I woke after sleeping on the Wolf, I actually felt restored and couldn’t pinpoint any tension in my body.

What is is that makes this thing work? First off, it’s made with six inches of Certified CertiPUR Foam, including two inches of Gel Memory Foam: together, these layers provide pressure relief and regulate temperature while you sleep. Plus, deep inside the mattress, each coil is individually wrapped, which just means that it’s better able to support your entire body (and create that sense of relief that I experienced).

Most tellingly, however, was that when my testing adventure was over, I left the Wolf with my mom and it revolutionized her sleep. While she’d recently improved her sleep health by using the Shakti Mat, she was still sleeping on an old, too-firm mattress and achieving sleep still felt like something that had to be strategized. It wasn’t yet the oasis of comfort and restoration we all deserve it to be. After discovering the comfort of the Wolf mattress, my mom said “It’s the best I’ve slept in 20 years. I was waking up multiple times in the night, and now it’s very few.” She also said, “I look forward to going to bed!” Which is something I have literally never heard her say.

pros

Easy to set up

Extremely comfortable

Promotes healthy spine alignment

Currently on sale for 20% off

cons

If you prefer firm mattresses, this is not for you. Instead, check out our review of the firm Brooklyn Bedding Plank mattress.

wolf mattress faqs

What is the warranty?

The mattress has a limited lifetime warranty. Basically, if you spill something, tear it, or otherwise ruin the mattress yourself, that’s not covered. But if there’s an actual defect, Wolf will repair or replace it.

Can I return it?

Personally, I would not want to return this. But if you do, know that there’s a 101-day sleep trial period in which you can return it for a refund. The only requirements is that the mattress must be clean, and you have to have slept on it for 30 days.