Wolf Parade Dazzled ‘The Late Show’ with a Medley of New Songs

Ever since they released a surprise EP a couple of days ago, we’ve been beyond stoked for new music from Montreal’s Wolf Parade. And so is the world, with a series of sold out shows in New York City, the band seems to be getting back into the swing of things just perfectly. Last night they amped it up even further with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The band came out to perform a medley of some of their newest tracks from the EP including “C’est La Vie Way” and “Floating World.”