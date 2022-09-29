What It’s Like Photographing Wolves in Life and in Death

Content warning: Contains explicit images of animal remains.

In late 2019, it was reported that after a hunting-induced 140-year hiatus, wolves had made their way back into the Netherlands via Germany. Unfortunately, they found themselves falling prey to a new human threat: the motorist. This year alone, four wolves have been found dead in the Netherlands after colliding with vehicles.

Wolves killed in traffic are taken to the Dutch Wildlife Health Centre (DWHC) in the central city of Utrecht, where they undergo veterinary autopsy and analysis. The animal is then divided into parts, with some set aside for further scientific study.

The rest of the remains are transferred to the Naturalis Biodiversity Centre. Taxidermists based at the Leiden museum then stuff the animal for posterity and put them on display.

Dutch photojournalist Marielle van Uitert spent 13 years reporting around world – from Syria to Rwanda and Afghanistan – before switching her attention from war to wolves.

The photographer’s latest project De wolf recycled [“The wolf recycled” in Dutch], is a photographic study of wolves in the wilderness in the Netherlands and around the world, as well as in the post-mortem examination room and the taxidermy studio. I spoke to van Uitert about what she finds so beautiful about a creature that’s long struck fear into many of us.

A European wolf, alive and well.

VICE: What made you decide to start photographing wolves?

Marielle van Uitert: It felt like my luck was running out, and that it was time to quit photographing war. I was reporting on the war on drugs in Mexico and found myself on the front page of a newspaper – the last thing you want to happen to you there. I hid in a hotel room for three days and started wondering what to do next with my life.

When I got back the Netherlands in 2018, I spent a year walking dogs to clear my head, and I became fascinated by them. Especially the bigger breeds, the ones people automatically assume are scary, it was beautiful when I gained their trust. Being into dogs led me to wolves. I’d heard that, with help from local foresters, I had a good chance of spotting one on the border between Germany and Czechia, which I did.

Now I think about it, I actually saw my first wolf in Yosemite Natural Park. It suddenly appeared from the mountains and crossed the road just in front of my camper van.

And what’s kept you interested in them?

There’s a lot to learn about wolves and what’s beautiful about them is the variety. I can travel the world and talk to people who are interested in wolves. For instance, I went to Ethiopia and was escorted into the mountains by a group of British biologists. There’s only 450 or so Ethiopian wolves left, so they’re at the brink of extinction due to rabies, among other things.

How do you prepare for the shoots?

I begin by doing a lot of research into the kind of wolf I want to photograph. That means getting in touch with the right kind of people, like foresters, biologists and land-owners. Once that is done, it’s about planning and placing camera traps and sometimes sitting in a hide for days on end.

You’ve also taken photos of wolves who’ve been hit by cars. What did you learn from seeing those cadavers?

Wolves are still impressive even when they’re lifeless on an autopsy table. You’ve got that massive skull, and those paws with all the hair between each digit – those hairs actually mean you don’t hear them approach you in the wild. Wolves are like ghosts, in that way. I sometimes spent weeks in the forest without seeing a single one.

They’re also incredibly strong, so strong that they’d survive with just three legs if necessary. They take care of each other in their packs, too. To me, that is beautiful. The more time you spend around them, the more respect you have for them.

Check out more of Marielle van Uitert’s photos below.

Hugh Jansman, wildlife ecologist with Wageningen Environmental Research, examines the ear of a wolf that was hit by a car.

After x-rays have been taken, the dead wolf is brought to the Dutch Wildlife Health Centre (DWHC)

Hugh Jansman during the autopsy on a dead wolf at DWHC. The wolf is spread open to prepare for the autopsy.

The autopsy is nearly finished. The skull still has to be cleaned.

Taxidermist Bas Perdijk inspects the state of the wolf’s coat at Naturalis Biodiversity Center.

Perdijk blow dries the wolf’s coat at Naturalis Biodiversity Center.

Perdijk creates an imprint of the wolf’s paw in his work space.