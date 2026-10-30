Wolfgang Van Halen’s Band Parts Ways With Longtime Member After Five Years, Announces Replacement

Wolfgang Van Halen’s band is dealing with some lineup changes. After five years together, Mammoth WVH has parted ways with Garrett Whitlock and hired Nathan Bulla as his replacement.
In a statement shared online, Mammoth WVH announced: “Touring drummer Garrett Whitlock and Mammoth have agreed to amicably part ways. We thank Garrett for his time with Mammoth and wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”
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Mammoth WVH touring drummer Garrett Whitlock has exited the band
They added, “Nathan Bulla (Intervals, Protest the Hero) will be joining us for drummer duties with the continuation of The End tour beginning Oct. 31st in Santiago, Chile and moving on to Europe shortly after. Check mammoth.band for all the dates and VIP information. See you out there!!”
At this time, Whitlock does not appear to have commented on his exit. Bulla shared Mammoth WVH’s announcement post and noted that he’s heading out “on the road with them “for the next 7 weeks.” It’s unclear what Bulla’s role in the band will be beyond that.
Mammoth is mostly a one-man studio band, with Wolfgang performing all instruments and vocals. However, he takes a full band out on the road with him for touring. With Withlock out, the touring lineup of Mammoth WVH is: Wolfgang (lead vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar), Jonathan Jourdan (guitar), Ronnie Ficarro (bass), and Nathan Bulla (drums).
Mammoth WVH 2026 tour date
- Oct 31 — Ñuñoa, Chile / With Iron Maiden
- Nov 01 — Ñuñoa, Chile / With Iron Maiden
- Nov 05 — Hamburg, Germany / Gruenspan
- Nov 06 — København, Denmark / Pumpehuset
- Nov 07 — Oslo, Norway / John Dee
- Nov 09 — Stockholm, Sweden / With Shinedown
- Nov 10 — Göteborg, Sweden / Pustervik
- Nov 12 — Berlin, Germany / Metropol
- Nov 13 — Warsaw, Poland / Progresja
- Nov 15 — Prague, Czech Republic / Lucerna Music Bar
- Nov 18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom / Utilita Arena Newcastle
- Nov 19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom / OVO Hydro
- Nov 21 — Birmingham, United Kingdom / bp pulse LIVE
- Nov 22 — Manchester, United Kingdom / AO Arena
- Nov 24 — London, United Kingdom / O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- Nov 26 — Paris, France / Bataclan
- Nov 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium / Trix
- Nov 29 — Köln, Germany / Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
- Dec 01 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg / Rockhal
- Dec 02 — Stuttgart, Germany / LKA Longhorn
- Dec 04 — Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, Italy / Live Club
- Dec 05 — Solothurn, Switzerland / Concert hall Solothurn
- Dec 08 — Budapest, Hungary / Dürer Kert
- Dec 09 — Wien, Austria / Szene
- Dec 10 — Nurnberg, Germany / Hirsch
- Dec 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands / Melkweg
Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame