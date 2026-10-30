Wolfgang Van Halen’s Band Parts Ways With Longtime Member After Five Years, Announces Replacement

Wolfgang Van Halen’s band is dealing with some lineup changes. After five years together, Mammoth WVH has parted ways with Garrett Whitlock and hired Nathan Bulla as his replacement.

In a statement shared online, Mammoth WVH announced: “Touring drummer Garrett Whitlock and Mammoth have agreed to amicably part ways. We thank Garrett for his time with Mammoth and wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

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Mammoth WVH touring drummer Garrett Whitlock has exited the band

They added, “Nathan Bulla (Intervals, Protest the Hero) will be joining us for drummer duties with the continuation of The End tour beginning Oct. 31st in Santiago, Chile and moving on to Europe shortly after. Check mammoth.band for all the dates and VIP information. See you out there!!”

At this time, Whitlock does not appear to have commented on his exit. Bulla shared Mammoth WVH’s announcement post and noted that he’s heading out “on the road with them “for the next 7 weeks.” It’s unclear what Bulla’s role in the band will be beyond that.

Mammoth is mostly a one-man studio band, with Wolfgang performing all instruments and vocals. However, he takes a full band out on the road with him for touring. With Withlock out, the touring lineup of Mammoth WVH is: Wolfgang (lead vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar), Jonathan Jourdan (guitar), Ronnie Ficarro (bass), and Nathan Bulla (drums).

Oct 31 — Ñuñoa, Chile / With Iron Maiden

Nov 01 — Ñuñoa, Chile / With Iron Maiden

Nov 05 — Hamburg, Germany / Gruenspan

Nov 06 — København, Denmark / Pumpehuset

Nov 07 — Oslo, Norway / John Dee

Nov 09 — Stockholm, Sweden / With Shinedown

Nov 10 — Göteborg, Sweden / Pustervik

Nov 12 — Berlin, Germany / Metropol

Nov 13 — Warsaw, Poland / Progresja

Nov 15 — Prague, Czech Republic / Lucerna Music Bar

Nov 18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom / Utilita Arena Newcastle

Nov 19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom / OVO Hydro

Nov 21 — Birmingham, United Kingdom / bp pulse LIVE

Nov 22 — Manchester, United Kingdom / AO Arena

Nov 24 — London, United Kingdom / O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 26 — Paris, France / Bataclan

Nov 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium / Trix

Nov 29 — Köln, Germany / Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Dec 01 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg / Rockhal

Dec 02 — Stuttgart, Germany / LKA Longhorn

Dec 04 — Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, Italy / Live Club

Dec 05 — Solothurn, Switzerland / Concert hall Solothurn

Dec 08 — Budapest, Hungary / Dürer Kert

Dec 09 — Wien, Austria / Szene

Dec 10 — Nurnberg, Germany / Hirsch

Dec 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands / Melkweg

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame