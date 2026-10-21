Woman Charged With Homicide After Allegedly Watching Porn While Driving Prior to Deadly Crash

The world has changed. Everything we know is backwards now that women are getting arrested for traditionally male crimes.

According to local reporting from ABC4 Utah, 44-year-old Christine Chao of Rosemead, California, has been charged with automobile homicide while allegedly using a handheld device to watch porn, causing a fatal three-car wreck on Interstate 15 in Juab County, Utah.

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Construction slowed traffic near Levan. Chao, driving a blue SUV, allegedly failed to hit the brakes, slamming directly into the back of a white sedan, shoving it into a black SUV. The impact forced all three vehicles off the highway. The passenger in the white sedan suffered a severe head injury and died at the scene despite a medical helicopter landing to deliver emergency care.

Woman Accused of Watching Porn While Driving, Causing Fatal Three-Car Crash

When Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash site, they noticed something was missing: brake marks on the asphalt that would’ve suggested that Chao hit the brakes. No marks meant she plowed straight into the white sedan at full speed. She admitted it to first responders, prompting investigators to check her phone.

A search warrant that pried open her phone records showed that she was actively browsing a porn video site less than two minutes before the crash. Chao is now facing a second-degree felony charge.