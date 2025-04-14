woman-almost-banned-from-brazil-after-plastic-surgery-made-her-unrecognizable

Many influencers—and everyday people, too—are opting for procedures like Botox, facelifts, lip fillers, and more. But some are going as far as to surgically enhance their appearance beyond recognition.

One influencer named Gessica Kayane, or Gkay on TikTok, recently revealed that she was nearly banned from Brazil because she didn’t match her passport photo.

According to The Post, Kayane had a boob enlargement, breast lift, lip fillers, nose reshaping, and jawline and cheeks fat removal. Additionally, she changed her hair color from dirty blonde to bright red.

Her passport (as well as her national identity card and driving license), however, was taken before she received these surgeries and hair changes.

“I was almost barred from entering the country because the photos on all my documents are different from my face now,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thankfully, Kayane did have proof of her transformation, which helped convince officials that she was, in fact, the girl in her passport photo.

“I’m glad I had my Instagram and several ‘before and after’ to prove it,” she wrote.

This experience seemed to have been a wake-up call for the influencer.

“First things to do back to Brazil: update all the photos of my documents,” she said.

Now, don’t worry—if you have a simple appearance change, like a new haircut or color, you shouldn’t run into many issues when traveling. Additionally, normal aging is not a reason to update your passport before it’s expired.

“You only need to apply for a new passport if your appearance [has] significantly changed,” the U.S. Department of State declares on its website. “If you can still be identified from the photo in your current passport, do not apply for a new passport.”

However, major changes—like facial surgery or trauma, large facial piercings or tattoos, and significant weight loss or gain—might warrant a new passport.