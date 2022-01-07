Woman Arrested After Allegedly Biting Boyfriend’s Tongue Off

A Belgian woman has been arrested by Italian authorities after she allegedly bit off her boyfriend’s tongue in a drunk argument in Rome.

The couple – an older university lecturer and a mature student – were heard arguing by witnesses in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a bed and breakfast in Rome’s Trastevere district, according to police.

The couple’s arguing eventually died down, which is when the incident is thought to have taken place.

“What followed may have been an attempt at a make-up kiss, except that during the kiss the woman may have opted to bite off part of the man’s tongue,” a police officer told the Times.

“It seems hard to believe, but to bite someone’s tongue you need to have it in your mouth first.”

Despite the shock, the man is reported to have stored the part of his tongue in the room’s fridge and contacted the police.

The woman denies that she bit off her partner’s tongue and claims he left the room and then returned later with some of his tongue missing.

Despite being seen by ambulance services and attending Rome’s San Camillo hospital, surgeons were unable to reattach part of the tongue.

After it became clear there would be permanent physical damage, the woman was arrested by the Italian police.

In 2009, Tracy Davies, 40, from Newcastle in the northeast of England, was sentenced to three years in prison for grievous bodily harm after biting off her boyfriend’s tongue while drunk.

The Belgian woman is due to stand trial on Saturday.