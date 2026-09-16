Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Bucket of Poop at Neighbor Over Suspected Affair

You have to be really careful about how you exact revenge on people, because when you inevitably get caught—and you will—the manner in which your revenge manifested will headline the articles chronicling your crime of passion.

For instance, according to reports from NBC6, a 50-year-old Miami woman is going to spend her remaining days being known as an allegedly scorned woman who sought revenge against the neighbor allegedly sleeping with her husband by allegedly tossing a bucket of poop on her. Allegedly.

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Again, you don’t want to spend your golden years with a reputation as a poop chucker.

Woman Allegedly Collected Her Own Poop to Throw at Neighbor She Suspected of Having an Affair

The drama went down at Royal Country Mobile Homes, where Yirsi Machado Rivera shared a split trailer with her neighbor. Machado Rivera allegedly accused the poop-doused woman of sleeping with her husband. She forced her way inside and caked her with a bucket of human feces.

At first, Machado Rivera claimed that her toilet was broken and she had been pooping in the bucket in the interim. She argued she was only trying to get rid of it when the other woman got splashed. An arrest affidavit notes that Machado Rivera openly told a witness that she specifically pooped in a bucket to throw in the victim’s face.

The story before the truth came out was that their argument was merely about the bucket’s rank smell, and that the victim allegedly had hit her with a baseball bat at some point in the fracas.

Law enforcement didn’t buy her bad plumbing bit. Machado Rivera was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling as well as battery. Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer kicked off the summary of events before the court by saying, “So this is an interesting case.” It is indeed, Judge Glazer.

Glazer ordered Machado Rivera to be held without bond and issued a stayaway order.