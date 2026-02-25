Woman Arrested After Tying Her Dog to an Airport Bag Sizer and Walking to Her Gate

In a story that seems tailor-made to make a loving, caring dog owner’s blood boil, a woman was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada after allegedly abandoning her two-year-old goldendoodle at a JetBlue ticket counter when she was denied boarding for lacking proper paperwork.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 2 to reports of a dog left unattended inside the airport. Video released by police shows the woman approaching the counter as the dog circles behind her. Moments later, she walks away, leaving the leash tied to the counter, NBC News reports.

Videos by VICE

Police say the woman attempted to board a flight with the dog as a service animal but did not have the required documentation and was refused a boarding pass. Instead of coming up with an alternative plan for her dog’s safety and well-being, maybe quickly setting it up in a kennel, for instance, she allegedly left the dog behind and went through security to her departure gate.

Officers tracked her down at the gate. Body cam footage shows an officer telling her that she will receive a citation for abandoning her dog. The woman claimed she was trying to rebook her flight and said airline staff directed her to the gate. When asked why she left without the dog, she did not provide a clear explanation.

Police said she also told officers the dog had a tracking device, “implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her.”

The cops say she became hostile and resisted attempts to detain her as officers escorted her back through security. She was booked on charges of animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

The dog was later nicknamed “Jet Blue” after it was cared for by airport staff until animal protective services took custody. After the woman failed to reclaim the dog during a mandatory 10-day hold, the animal was transferred to Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

The nonprofit said the dog is now safe in foster care and will be placed carefully to ensure long-term stability.

Las Vegas police put out a simple and blunt statement on Facebook, the kind that you can feel was written begrudgingly as its such a brutally simple piece of common sense advice that, unfortunately, some people are still somehow entirely unreceptive to: “We can’t believe we have to say this… but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else.”