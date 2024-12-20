Woman Arrested for Auto Theft Outed Herself in Her Diary: ‘Totally Stole a Car Today!’

I need to start rethinking what I tell my journal.

According to police, a woman from Mankato, Minnesota was busted for stealing a car. How did authorities know she did it? Well, the delivery driver/thief confessed to the crime in her own diary.

“Totally stole a car today!” Vanessa Guerra, 30, wrote back on August 12, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. “Something I never thought of doing. F-cking superfreaking out about it.”

Coming from someone who writes down her intrusive thoughts as exposure therapy (thank you, OCD), I feel like I should start being more careful with my words…

Anyway, Guerra, who worked as a DoorDash driver, allegedly stole the 2004 Ford Freestar van. She then sold it for $2,000 in Blue Earth County. During an investigation to find the vehicle—whose owner reported it as missing—police were led to Guerra and eventually uncovered her diary as evidence.

So, not only did this woman steal a van and out herself in her own journal, but she also sold the car as if no one would connect the dots. Though she denied knowing the van was “stolen,” her precious little diary said otherwise.

Now, Guerra has been charged with receiving stolen property and theft. Before these charges, she’d also been convicted of driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

Wait ’til her diary hears about this one…