While we are often cautioned to avoid stereotypes, one individual proved that Chinese women do indeed make the no-nonsense and clever wives they are believed to be. The Chinese are admired for their efficiency and wisdom; they seem to put their time to productive use and are known for their focus on overall wellness. Thus, when a certain Ms. Chen saw that her gamer husband was in danger of becoming a lard-ass, she did what any concerned wife would do: She asked gamers to kill his character in order to put an end to his unhealthy habit.

The news comes courtesy of the South China Morning Post. The brilliant lady hails from the Guangdong province. Her husband’s, or Mr. Li’s, pattern of staying up until 3 and 4 a.m. just became unacceptable, as she wanted him to join her under the covers for beauty sleep.

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On the fateful day of November 14, Ms. Chen posted a clip of Mr. Li absorbed in his game. She implored the community to finish him off around 1 a.m., a reasonable hour. Fortunately, others sympathized with the femme fatale. Even those who initially did not were encouraged by Li’s behavior: He told his recording wife that it would be “impossible for them [other gamers] to find him.” Naturally, these poorly chosen words only egged others on, inspiring them to prove him wrong and support his better half.

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Gamer Husband by Putting a Target on His Character’s Back

For the next few nights, “tiantiankaixin” was repeatedly found and brutally murdered. Granted, other players who had the misfortune of boasting the same name were mistakenly targeted as well. Amazingly, even after Li tried to go incognito, tech wizards continued to track him down. The joke caught on so widely that even World of Warcraft’s Chinese account posted a video in response to the occurrence.

Mr. Li has since put his habit of sacrificing his (and his poor wife’s) sleep to video games to rest. During only the second night of his hunting, Ms. Chen expressed that Li hadn’t gone to bed so early all year.

Of course, this story is inspiring, as it demonstrates how couples can resolve their issues in amusing and viral ways, rather than threatening to serve those divorce papers.

Gaming has been an especially hot topic lately, in light of the November 19th unveiling of GTA 6. Parents just can’t seem to get enough alone time, and we reported on one mother who sent her child away to grandma’s for 24 hours in order to make the most of release day.