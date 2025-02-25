Woman Bought a $2 Million Home on a Cruise Ship to Sail the World With Her Dog

This 63-year-old woman bought a home on a cruise ship and plans to set sail across the world solo.

Honestly, I think my future retirement goals are changing, because this sounds pretty heavenly.

Videos by VICE

Debra Kilgore, a divorced grandma who loves to travel, spoke with Realtor.com about her decision to purchase a $1.9 million home on a cruise ship. While residing in her new unit, she plans to visit various destinations around the globe world—all on her own.

“I’m really looking forward to being on the ship by myself,” Kilgore told Realtor.com®. “You can go anywhere you want, and not worry about what someone else wants to do.”

Retired Woman Buys $1.9 Million Home on Cruise Ship, Travels the World Solo

In addition to her unit on the cruise ship, Kilgore also owns a motorhome that enables her to adventure across the U.S. with her dog, Choo Choo Bella.

“Traveling alone allows you to be flexible,” she told the home-search platform. “You don’t have to stick to a plan. You can explore a destination at a different level by going off the beaten path and experiencing places that locals may recommend.”

But on a cruise ship, “You have a choice to be around others, to be involved in activities, to be in groups or not,” she added. “I’m not someone who worries about going off on my own when the ship is in port.”

This also means Kilgore gets to thrive in warm locations, sailing happily away from the threat of winter blues.

“I love water,” Kilgore said. “And I hate the cold.”

That makes two of us.

Of course, living on a cruise ship is not a cheap feat. In addition to purchasing the on-cruise home for $1.9 million, there’s also an annual (but all-inclusive) fee of up to $245,000 per unit. This includes meals, laundry services, housekeeping, fitness facilities, and more. Additionally, single occupants also receive a discount.

So, hey, if you have the money, why the hell not live on a cruise ship?