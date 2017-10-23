Woman Buys ‘Sorry I Tried to Bite You’ Cake for Police Officer

Apologies can be hard to get right. You’ve fucked up and want to sound suitably regretful of your actions, but also sincere. Maybe flowers are a good idea. Perhaps it’s time to grovel?

And as one woman in Louisiana recently found out, saying sorry gets even harder when your indiscretion involves biting a member of law enforcement. Yep, with teeth.

As local news site KATC reports, student Celina Dally recently went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University in Lake Charles. One thing evidently lead to another, and she ended up having a few too many drinks and passing out in her friend’s car. Her friend became concerned and decided to call paramedics.

When Dally woke up, she found herself in a jail cell, having been arrested for public intoxication and assaulting a police officer by attempting to bite him. Next time you wake up after a particularly boozy Friday night, crippled by The Fear and a vague memory of telling a senior co-worker that you “like really, really like them,” console yourself with the thought that at least you didn’t go full cannibal on an officer of the law.

Photo courtesy Facebook/Celina Dally.

Mortified by her drunken actions, Dally decided to make things right with the police officer. Shortly after the incident, she bought him a cookie cake, iced with the immortal words “Sorry I tried to bite you.”

It certainly makes a change from “Happy 21st Birthday.”

In a since deleted Facebook post—which received more than 3,500 shares—Dally shared a included a photo of the cake, as well as one of herself posing happily with Officer Guillory (the one she tried to bite). Dally wrote: “Most of you DONT know lol but I was arrested on October 7th for public intoxication and also for assaulting an officer (not proud of it but it happened). Anyway, as most of you DO know I’m way too nice. My conscience was eating at me so I decided to find Officer Guillory (who’s super sweet btw) and apologize w a cookie cake! lol just thought I’d share w y’all.”

Sometimes, you’ve just got to say it with cake.