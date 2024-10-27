Woman Claims Ice Cream Bar Broke Her Tooth on JetBlue Flight

A woman’s airplane treat led to a less than sweet result. Kiara Quinonez claimed that she fractured a tooth after being served a Nightingale brand strawberry shortcake ice cream bar on a JetBlue flight, according to a new lawsuit obtained by multiple outlets.

Quinonez alleged that the “frozen solid” novelty bar was served to her “at a temperature below what is reasonable or safe for consumption” during her Aug. 20 flight from New York to Paris.

Videos by VICE

Quinonez additionally claimed that flight staff did not “warn” her about “the dangerously cold temperature and solid state of the ice cream sandwich she was served.”

After she ate the dessert, Quinonez alleged that she sustained “severe bodily injuries, including a root fracture of tooth number 10.” As a result, Quinonez claimed that she underwent an emergency tooth extraction. She later had further dental care, including an implant, she claimed.

The experience, which Quinonez alleged was due to the airline’s “negligent acts,” caused her “pain, suffering, and mental anguish.” She has additionally “incurred expenses for medical care and treatment, all of which are continuing,” she claimed.

Quinonez is demanding monetary relief in an amount to be determined by a jury trial.

JetBlue has yet to speak out about the lawsuit.