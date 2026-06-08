Woman Claims Neighbors Built 10-Foot ‘Poop Walls’ Around Her Home, and Now She Can’t Sell It

A woman in rural Australia can’t sell her home because her neighbors built 10-foot poop walls around it. The whistling at 3 a.m. is somehow worse.

Megan Perry has lived on her modest property in Dooralong, New South Wales, for 12 years—five kids, free-range chickens, open land on all sides. About 15 months ago, brothers Terry and Peter Karagounis paid $10 million for the 385 acres wrapping around three sides of her $625,000 plot, and things got weird very quickly.

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Motorbikes and buggies started circling her fence line at all hours. A camouflaged military truck parked pointed directly at her house, high beams running through the night. Someone mowed a motorcycle loop around her home until the grass was stripped to bare dirt. Then the dump trucks started arriving, dropping manure deposits three feet from her fence and leaving them to fester. “Piles and piles of it,” Perry told the Daily Mail. “And they just left it there for six weeks.”

Terry allegedly plowed up the surrounding paddock, stacked those 10-foot earthen walls, and used them to trap the waste against her fence line. Then he reportedly started using the top of the mound as his own personal walking path—at 3 a.m., whistling. “We have cameras. I can see him,” Perry said. “He uses it as his own personal footpath and is just out there walking around our home, sometimes at 3 a.m., just whistling.”

Her pool is unusable. The tap water runs brown. Dust coats everything. A real estate agent confirmed the home can no longer be sold. Perry has been diagnosed with chronic stress disorder and connected to a victims’ counseling hotline by the police. “Our whole family is too scared to be in our home,” she said. “As soon as I hear those engines, my heart starts pounding, and I’m not sleeping.”

She says the writing was on the wall before the walls even went up. She told Terry she’d let his riders through her gate if they ever got stuck. He told her anyone who trespassed on his land “will get shot in the leg.” The harassment began a week later.

The case has gone to court five times, producing an interim Personal Violence Order against Terry, with two other neighbors reportedly obtaining similar orders. A council ordered the walls removed in January, but paused enforcement while Terry pursues a development application. Perry has no legal rep, over 100 pages of evidence, and an open offer from Terry to buy her out—almost certainly for a fraction of what the property was worth before he destroyed it. “They paid $10 million for that property,” she said, “and I paid $625,000 for mine 12 years ago, and now it’s not even worth that.”

As of now, the walls are still standing.