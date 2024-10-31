Woman Couldn’t Chew for 2 Years After ‘Horror’ Dental Surgery, She Says

A woman’s cosmetic dental surgery turned into something straight out of a horror movie. In a new lawsuit obtained by CBS News, Becky Carroll, 52, claimed she woke up during dental surgery and was left unable to chew for two years after the operation.

When Carroll decided to fix her missing and crooked teeth, she opted out of a dentist’s suggestion of root canals and crowns. Instead, she decided to pay $31,000 to get “a new smile in one day.” The procedure, which took place at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, consisted of replacing teeth with implants instead of fixing them.

“I thought implants would be easier, and all at once, so you didn’t have to keep going back to the dentist,” she told the outlet in an interview. “But I should have asked more questions … like can they save these teeth?”

During the surgery, Carroll claimed that her anesthesia wore off. Thus, she was allegedly awake as her teeth were being removed and screws were being implanted into her jawbone.

The “nightmare” allegedly didn’t end there. Carroll claimed that her new teeth were so misaligned afterward that she was largely unable to chew for two years. That only changed when Carroll saved up for a corrective surgery.

ClearChoice has denied Carroll’s account of the situation.

Becky Caroll Isn’t the Only Alleged Victim

A months-long investigation by CBS News and KFF Health News found that many dentists believe their profession’s goal of saving existing teeth is being put on the back burner. Instead, they say implants are being recommended in order to make a larger profit.

In fact, 10 experts told the outlet that, more than once, when they were enlisted for a second opinion about a patient who was recommended implants, they found the dental work to be unnecessary.

“There is a push in the profession to remove teeth that could be saved,” Tim Kosinski of the Academy of General Dentistry told the outlet. “But the public isn’t aware.”

Periodontist and prosthodontist Luiz Gonzaga explained the situation with a metaphor.

“You don’t go to the hospital and tell them, ‘I broke my finger a couple of times. This is bothering me. Can you please cut my finger off?’ No one will do that,” he said. “Why would I extract your tooth because you need a root canal?”

Dental implants, the experts noted, can expose patients to costs, complications, and fewer future treatment options.

“You can’t just have an implant placed and go off riding into the sunset,” periodontist Paul Rosen told the outlet. “In many instances, they need more care than teeth because they are not teeth.”

Lawsuits like Carroll’s are popping up all over the country. Claims that implant clinics have pressured patients to remove teeth unnecessarily are also on the rise. The outlet reported that sometimes, patients agree to implants after meeting with a salesperson, not a dentist.

Dental Implants Are Only Growing in Popularity

Even so, dental implants are only rising in popularity. A 2023 report produced by iData Research found that implant sales have increased an average of 6 percent each year since 2010.

Additionally, a new report from Insight Partners found that the dental implants market is expected to reach $11.28 billion by 2031—nearly doubling from $5.96 billion in 2023. The report said the rise is due to the increasing geriatric population, more dental diseases, and demand for cosmetic dentistry.

As the popularity of the surgery has grown, so has the number of dentists who offer it to patients. Despite this, the outlet reported that “dentists are not required to learn how to place implants in dental school, nor are they required to complete implant training before performing the surgery in nearly all states.”