Woman Cuts Boyfriend After He Got Them Kicked Out of Bryan Adams Concert

After being kicked out of a concert by Canada’s finest singer, the incomparable Bryan Adams, one Newfoundland woman figured she would cut her boyfriend with a knife.

According to the Canadian Press, our story begins as all good stories do, with Bryan Adams—the man behind the classic hits “Summer of 69,” “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Run to You,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” “Heaven,” “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?” “Please Forgive Me,” “The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You,” “Straight From The Heart,” “There Will Never Be Another Tonight,” “Heat Of The Night,” “Cloud Number 9,” “It’s Only Love,” “I Finally Found Someone,’ “One Night Love Affair,” “Christmas Time,” “I’ll Always Be Right There,” “Hearts On Fire,” “I’m Ready,” “Thought I’d Died and Gone to Heaven,” “Do I Have to Say the Words?” and so on and so forth—playing a show in St. John’s, Newfoundland. This being Bryan Adams, everyone was having a great time dancing around to the balladeer’s dulcet tones but one dude wasn’t exactly grooving on Adam’s legendary voice.

A Newfoundland court heard last week that the couple got into a dispute with another fan at the show. According to the woman’s testimony, the fan initially got peeved off when the woman, understandably moved a bit so she would just be that much closer to Bryan Adams’ radiant glow. The man, who felt like she was taking up some of his space, started taking videos of the woman. Well, her boyfriend wasn’t havin’ none of this and grabbed the guy’s phone and winged it.

Well, security wasn’t too pleased that some bad vibes were tarnishing the sanctity of the show and booted the couple out. To add to the bummer of missing out on some of Adams’ show, the woman’s mother, who of course was also at the show, told them how good the portion they missed was.

After getting home and missing out on the Heaven that is the latter half a Bryan Adams’ set, the couple had it out. The woman testified that it soon turned violent with her boyfriend shoving her to the ground. The woman said that she tried to get her boyfriend to leave and he wouldn’t so she grabbed a tub of macaroni salad and tried to huck it at him but he was able to parry the flying pasta.

After the projectile macaroni salad failed, the woman thought about what our man Bryan would do in this situation and grabbed a knife—a potato peeler to be specific. From here the woman threw it at her boyfriend and it, well, cut like a knife. Both of the two were hurt in the fight that followed. Police soon arrived and say that the woman was intoxicated, aggressive, and uncooperative, and she tried to spit at the coppers.

According to the Canadian Press, the woman was convicted of common assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes last week. She will be sentenced on June 3.

