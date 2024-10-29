Woman Dies After Walking Backwards Into Plane Propeller

A woman is dead after a tragic accident. Amanda Gallagher, a 37-year-old photographer, died on Oct. 26 after backing into a plane’s propeller.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office posted about the situation on Facebook. The office wrote that Gallagher “made contact with a grounded and stationary, but still running plane, and received critical injuries.”

After the incident, Gallagher, who lived in Wichita, Kansas, was transported to Wesley Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead.

The tragedy took place at Air Capital Drop Zone, a skydiving center. The company reacted to the situation in a statement to ABC News.

According to the outlet, Gallagher was on the plane to take photos of skydivers. She rode the plane down after the skydivers jumped and exited the aircraft when it landed.

“For unknown reasons… she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures,” Air Capital Drop Zone told the outlet in a statement. “With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly, moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

In the wake of Gallagher’s death, her sister-in-law, Abbey Charboneau, set up a GoFundMe.

In a post on the fundraising page, Charboneau wrote, “On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures!”

“As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses,” Charboneau added of the reason for the fundraiser, which has already surpassed its $12,000 goal. “Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers.”

Of her late family member, Charboneau noted, “Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.”