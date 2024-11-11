Woman Discovers Needle Left in Vagina From Childbirth After Nearly 20 Years of Pain

A woman in southern Thailand experienced nearly two decades of constant pain. It all started 18 years ago when she received stitches after giving birth. She’s been experiencing severe abdominal pain ever since. Almost 20 years later, she finally got a definitive answer as to what was causing the pain. A needle had gotten lost in her vagina and hospital staff just left it there.

As the story goes, as a nurse was sewing the woman up after childbirth, she dropped the needle inside of the lady. The doctor reached in with his finger to try to grab it but time was running out. The woman could’ve bled out if she didn’t get stitched up in time. So they made a tough call. They left the needle inside of her to save her life.

The woman has been in agony ever since. Alive, but miserable. Surgeons leaving stuff inside of patients is not a new thing. Hell, even we reported on it back in 2018 when a woman suffering severe bloating turned out to have surgical sponges inside of her.

A recent X-ray confirmed that the needle was still inside her body, prompting a referral to a hospital in Songkhla province for surgery. However, the surgery has been postponed multiple times because the needle continues to shift inside her.

This prolonged health issue has not only caused her physical distress but has also placed a significant financial burden on her, as she is forced to visit the hospital regularly for follow-up appointments. She is working with a local nonprofit and a wing of the local government to help her out as much as possible.

At the time of publication, she currently has no surgery officially scheduled, and it is unclear as to whether she will take legal action against the hospital that left a sewing needle inside of her vagina.