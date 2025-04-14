Woman Dyed Easter Eggs in Her Toilet—and the Internet Replied Ruthlessly

Some people dye Easter eggs in bowls. Others in mason jars. But Minnesotan Kate Heintzelman? She prefers the toilet.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Heintzelman—who posts under the handle @katewilltryanything—shared what she confidently labeled the “best way to dye your Easter eggs.” Her method? Load the toilet with vinegar, baking soda, and colorful dye, then dunk in the eggs, wait for the fizz, and scoop them out with a rubber glove while the toilet swirls with pastel-colored chaos in the background.

People Are Dying Easter Eggs in Their Toilets

“I wanted to make the eggs really cute and I tried it earlier with vinegar and the baking soda and it exploded all over my counter,” she said. “So I said, ‘I’m just going to do it in the toilet because I don’t care if that gets stained.’”

Naturally, the internet had some thoughts. Comments ranged from concerned to fully traumatized. “This is the reason I don’t eat at potlucks,” one user wrote. Another added, “I showed this to my therapist and now he’s in therapy.”

To Heintzelman’s credit, she didn’t expect the horror. “I didn’t know that people ate their Easter eggs,” she explained. “We’ve never eaten them. We do them for decoration; they just sit on the counter.”

Still, the visual of eggs bobbing in a toilet—even a freshly scrubbed one—was too much for many. Not to mention, the colorful aftermath in the toilet didn’t exactly look…great. With her yellow glove and stained porcelain throne, Heintzelman has once again found herself at the center of a deeply American tradition: holiday DIY, but make it mildly disturbing.

And this isn’t even her first toilet-based culinary moment. In 2024, she posted a Thanksgiving video prepping a full-size turkey in the same bowl, casually reminding viewers, “Don’t freak out—germs are killed at 140 degrees.” That video didn’t really sit well with her viewers either, calling it “disrespectful” to the food and resources behind it.

Whether it’s a long-form troll, performance art, or just another day in the life of @katewilltryanything, the lesson is clear: The algorithm doesn’t care how you go viral. Just that you do.

And hey, at least she’s consistent. Some people use their toilet as a seat. Kate uses hers as a seasonal arts-and-crafts station.