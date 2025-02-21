Woman Gets Instant Karma After Stealing Man’s Window Seat on Flight

It’s a tale as old as time: you’re boarding a plane, making your way to your seat as the passengers ahead of you take their sweet-ass time. Once you reach your row, you find your seat number…just to realize someone else is already sitting in your spot.

This was the case for Chase Cangelosi, who shared a hilarious story of flight karma on Threads earlier this week.

Cangelosi was booked on a United Airlines flight from Houston to Austin when he noticed another passenger had chosen to forgo her assigned seat—because apparently, some people do whatever they want with zero consideration of those around them.

Kindly, Cangelosi notified the woman that she was, in fact, sitting in his window seat.

“I mention to the woman who was in my seat ‘heyyy I’m seat F,’” he recalled.

To which, allegedly, the woman responded: “I’m more comfortable here.”

Cangelosi simply said nothing and sat in the middle, figuring it was a short flight, so why bother arguing?

“I didn’t care enough to say anything more when she was in my seat (talking on the phone facing the window),” he explained. “It was only a 50-minute flight.”

However, karma stepped in to defend his honor pretty quickly.

“A few minutes later, she discovered her seat TV didn’t work, while everyone else’s did,” Cangelosi said. “She asked to switch back and I said, ‘No, I’m comfortable here.’”

“Now I’m watching Bob’s Burgers and she just has to look out the nighttime window,” he added.

Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of her own shitty actions…

Personally, I don’t think I would have been able to keep my mouth shut in this situation. I probably would’ve demanded I sit in the window seat that I, in fact, paid good money for—rather than being squished in a middle seat.

But this man’s kindness and calmness were certainly rewarded.