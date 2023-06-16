American Tourist Killed After Being Thrown Down 50m Hill Near German Castle

An American woman died on Thursday after being assaulted and thrown down a 50-metre hill at one of southern Germany’s most popular tourist destinations, police said.

The 21-year-old was hiking with a friend, also American, at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria – a site believed to have been the inspiration for Disneyland – when police say they were approached by an American man who convinced them to follow him down an alternate trail under the pretext that he could take them to the best vantage point to see the castle.

The 30-year-old man, also a tourist, is accused of attacking the 21-year-old before throwing her friend, 22, down a hill when she tried to intervene. The victim was also later pushed down the gorge “where she came to rest about 50 metres next to her friend,” a police spokesperson said.

The alleged attacker attempted to flee the scene but was eventually arrested after a local manhunt. He has appeared in court and has been charged with murder, attempted murder and sexual assault.

The victim’s friend remains in hospital with serious injuries. Authorities are yet to reveal the names of the victims or the alleged attacker.