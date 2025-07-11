Woman Loses Her Arm in Lion Attack at Australian Zoo

A 50-year-old woman lost her arm after a lion attacked her at Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday morning. She had been watching zookeepers work inside the carnivore precinct, something she had done regularly for years without incident, when the lion suddenly grabbed her by the arm.

“This is something that she has done many, many times over the past 20 years,” the zoo said in a statement. “She is well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals.”

Videos by VICE

The zoo described her as a “much-loved member” of its extended family, though she is not a staff member, keeper, or visitor. She was standing outside the enclosure when the lioness lunged and caused catastrophic damage to her arm. The animal never left its enclosure, and there was no danger to staff or the public, according to zoo officials.

Woman Loses Arm After Lion Attack at Australian Zoo

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where doctors performed emergency surgery. As of Monday afternoon, she remained in stable condition. The zoo later confirmed she had lost her arm in the attack.

In a follow-up post, the zoo said the lioness would not be euthanized or penalized in any way. “It was not hungry, skinny, taunted, or tortured—it is a lion,” the statement read. “It comes from a long line of captive-born lions in Australia, but it is still a lion, not a pet.”

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland conducted an initial investigation, but the full circumstances of the attack remain unclear. The zoo says it cannot provide additional details until the woman is well enough to speak.

The facility reopened on Tuesday with regular programming, including photo ops, educational talks, and paid animal encounters. Officials also criticized what they called “misreporting” by some media outlets and asked the public to show respect to staff as operations resumed.

“We are extremely grateful to the QAS, QPS and LifeFlight for their prompt attendance,” the zoo wrote, “and to all of the people and organisations who have rallied round us with messages of support.”

No updates on the woman’s long-term recovery have been released.